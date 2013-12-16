Channel Master Rolls Out OTA DVR

GILBERT, ARIZ. — Over-the-air antenna resource Channel Master has launched a new, more powerful way of maximizing the entertainment value of free broadcast TV programming, while adding further ammunition to those considering cutting their cable cords.



The company announced its new Channel Master DVR+ ($250 suggested retail) offering cord-cutters a TiVo-like means of finding and recording OTA programming, while omitting guide listing fees, like those TiVo and many cable, satellite and telco TV companies charge for DVR services, in addition to programming subscriptions.



The DVR+ can also connect to the Internet to receive EPG data and select streaming services. The unit has an Ethernet port for a wired connection and or viewers can purchase a $40 optional Wi-Fi dongle to connect to a wireless in-home network. Channel Master said it will start shipping the DVR+ in early January is available via Channel Master’s online store and Amazon.



