Changing Gen Z Media Consumption Habits Are Trend Setters for Other Age Groups

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.—Gen Z media consumption and viewing habits not only has diverged from other generations. They also appear in some respects to be setting the trend for other age groups, particularly when it comes to how they spend time watching, according to the latest annual survey released today from Hub.

The survey, “Video Redefined,” found Gen Z devotes as much time gaming, on social media sites and viewing non-premium video as they do watching traditional TV and films. Helping to propel this trend among Gen Z is the popularity smartphones, making its members “the first native smartphone generation,” which Hub dubbed “entertainment omnivores.”

The proportion of entertainment time Gen Z spent viewing TV is less than half that of viewers over 35. Time spent gaming, watching non-premium video and on social media is on par with TV and movies among Gen Z, the survey said.

(Image credit: Hub)

They are not alone, however. A third of older viewers surveyed said the time they are spending consuming non-premium video cuts into the time they spend watching “regular TV.” Gen Z respondents said they watch non-premium video about two hours each day, compared to those 35 and older who watch more than two hours per week—small by comparison, but up significantly from the previous year, it found.

Older respondents are turning to alternative platforms to stay up to date on the news and other topics of current interest, it said.

(Image credit: Hub)

Among Gen Z members, Snapchat, TikTok and Instagram were especially popular compared to the preferences of those over 35 years old. Twice as many Gen Z members use Instagram and TikTok to watch video, and three times as many use Snapchat when compared to older respondents. Eighty percent of all respondents reported viewing YouTube in a given week, the survey said.

(Image credit: Hub)

All respondents who use social media platforms recognized that each delivers different benefits. For instance, TikTok was valued for delivering short, trendy entertainment, and YouTube was recognized for its extensive library and a platform that offers informative content, it found.

(Image credit: Hub)

“There’s no doubt that younger viewers are not as devoted to traditional TV and movies as previous generations have been. This presents one more challenge to legacy media companies as they navigate the future of the video ecosystem,” said Mark Loughney, senior consultant for Hub. “It would be futile for them to try to claw back time from non-traditional platforms, so instead media companies should look to social media as opportunities to reach Gen Z with premium content.”

The survey was conducted in December 2023. Hub polled 1,900 U.S. consumers, age 13 to 74, with broadband service.

More information is available on the company’s website .