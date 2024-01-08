CES2024: Xperi Announces TiVo OEM Partnership With Konka, Expands BMW Relationship

LAS VEGAS—At CES 2024, Xperi has announced that its TiVo subsidiary has inked a new OEM partnership with Chinese TV manufacturer Konka and is expanding its partnership with BMW for DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo, along with new content partners across the globe for the living room and the car.

The Konka deal is the latest OEM agreement for Xperi’s TiVo OS for smart TVs and DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo for connected cars. In the latter half of 2023, Vestel, TiVo’s first OEM partner, began to release smart TVs to market. Beginning in Spring 2024, leading UK retailer Argos is expected to offer Powered by TiVo TVs through their Bush TV brand. Konka and its TV brand customers are expected to launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo across Europe. Sharp, which was announced in 2023, is expected to be available throughout the European market as well.

“We’ve recently narrowed our strategic focus and reiterated our intention to elevate the consumer entertainment experience, whether that be at home or on the go,” said Jon Kirchner, Xperi CEO. “TiVo’s rich history within the industry allows us to take advantage of our extensive media consumption insights, content relationships and machine learning capabilities to develop personalized, enriched and integrated solutions that solve the needs of our partners and end users.”

Since acquiring the company in 2019, Xperi has focused its TiVo IP on optimizing the growing connected TV environment, personalization and content discovery. Xperi markets TiVo OS as a “first-of-its-kind neutral platform that enables OEMs to own their brand experience and gain significantly more control on how viewers consume content.”

“Based on decades of experience growing consumer electronics and entertainment ecosystems, the Powered by TiVo model is designed to maximize the lifetime value of customers for TV OEM partners. With the expected growth of connected television (CTV) advertising to reach 36 billion USD by 2026, television OEMs have an opportunity to work with TiVo and participate in monetization throughout the lifecycle of the smart TV,” Xperi said.

For the BMW partnership, Xperi is targeting the growing sentiment among younger drivers in having video—including live TV and on-demand streaming—as part of their vehicle dashboard/screen entertainment choices, according to a recent Xperi survey among 17-44 year olds.

Xperi and BMW Group recently announced the deployment of the DTS AutoStage Video Service Powered by TiVo across various models in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, South Korea and coming soon in Japan. This video service will deliver free premium content across live TV, news, sports, movies and more, Xperi said. In addition, Ford Motor Company is incorporating DTS AutoStage into certain North American vehicles, starting with the 2024 Lincoln Nautilus.

Content partners include Bloomberg, CHILI, DW, Gusto TV, Pluto TV, TED, Yahoo and leading regional content companies including Hulu Japan, JOYN, Mediathek, NHK Plus, NTV NEWS NNN, RaiPlay, TF1+, Tubi, TVer, WOWOW, ZDF and many more.