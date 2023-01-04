CES: Roku Launches Its First Roku-Made TVs

LAS VEGAS—Roku made several major announcements for new TVs at CES 2023, with the launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku.

Roku Select and Plus Series TVs, as well as a new Roku TV Wireless Soundbar, will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023.

In addition, Roku announced a new, premium Roku TV OLED TV reference design for all Roku TV partners who make TVs with the Roku operating system.

The design allows Roku TV makers to tap into the picture quality, inky black levels, outstanding contrast, highly saturated colors, smooth motion, and superior viewing angles of OLED screens.

Since the first Roku TV model, 11 Roku TV reference designs have gone into production for a variety of formats, from 2K, to 4K, to 8K, and now OLED.

“This new OLED Roku TV reference design enables our brand partners to deliver the premium TV experience that OLED brings, including dark black levels, superb contrast and superior viewing angles, along with all the features that Roku users love,” said Tom McFarland, vice president, business development, Roku TV. “In addition to beautiful picture quality and our simple and easy-to-use operating system, the Roku TV program enables many of the top TV brands to offer consumers a wide variety of models and sizes to choose from.”

In terms of the new TVs designed and made by Roku, the new Roku Select and Plus Series are available in 11 models ranging from 24” to 75”.

“Over the past 20 years, Roku has been instrumental in what is now the mainstream way to enjoy a great television series, a classic movie, or live sports,” said Mustafa Ozgen, president, Devices, Roku. “Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”

Launched in 2014, the Roku TV program has made the Roku OS the #1 smart TV OS sold in the U.S. (Q3 2022). To better serve consumers, Roku-branded TVs will enable further innovation around the TV experience, and all innovations will be made available to the full Roku TV program, including current and future OEM partners.

The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the U.S. beginning spring of 2023 with retail prices ranging from $119 to $999 for the full lineup of 24” - 75” models.