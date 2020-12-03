CES 2021 Opens Registration

ARLINGTON, Va.—Registration for the first-ever, entirely digital edition of the CES conference is now open. CES 2021 will take place from Jan. 11-14.

The CES conference typically takes place annually in Las Vegas. However, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the decision to go all digital for the 2021 edition was made earlier this year. Other major conferences from NAB, IBC and SMPTE also went virtual.

Even as an all-digital conference, CES says that it will continue to serve as the launching pad for new products, allow consumers to engage with global brands and help define the future of the tech industry, per CES website.

CES has already announced a number of keynote speakers set up for the all-digital edition, and plans to offer virtual versions of its exhibitor showcase and networking opportunities.