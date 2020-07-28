CES 2021 Moves to All-Digital Experience

ARLINGTON, Va.—The Consumer Technology Association has announced that CES 2021 will take place as an all-digital experience rather than be held in Las Vegas, meaning that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry will continue into the early parts of 2021.

“Amid the pandemic and growing global health concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it’s just not possible to safely convene tens of thousands of people in Las Vegas in early January 2021 to meet and do business in person,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA. “Technology helps us all work, learn and connect during the pandemic—and that innovation will also help us reimagine CES 2021 and bring together the tech community in a meaningful way. By shifting to an all-digital platform for 2021, we can deliver a unique experience that helps our exhibitors connect with existing and new audiences.”

CTA bills the new format as an immersive experience that will allow attendees to discover the latest technology, bringing the global event to people’s homes and offices.

There was some initial hope that CES 2021 would be able to conduct its usual in-person gathering in Las Vegas, but as COVID-19 continues to linger in the U.S. and other places around the world, CTA is following in the footsteps of NAB, IBC and other major conferences to go virtual.

CTA says that it plans to return to Las Vegas for CES 2022, where it will combine the best elements of a physical and digital show.

Shapiro offered more detail on the decision to take CES 2021 virtual in a LinkedIn post.