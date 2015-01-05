CES 2015: Samsung, Comark and TeamCast Demo Live ATSC 3.0

LAS VEGAS—Samsung, Comark and TeamCast will demonstrate a terrestrial broadcast of “full ATSC 3.0 technology” at CES 2015. The demonstration will show a live transmission of MPEG‐H HEVC ultra HD video and MPEG‐H 3D audio content.



The transmission signal will be received from a Comark LPTV-8000, 600 Watt UHF transmitter, located in the Black Mountain, Las Vegas area, which has been specifically installed for the event. The Comark transmitter integrates Vortex, the latest generation of high‐end modulator/exciter designed by TeamCast.



John Godfrey, vice president of Public Policy at Samsung Electronics North America, said, “The new technology not only delivers live broadcast of Ultra HD content to the home, but also enables new user interactions, such as two‐way service.”



Richard E. Fiore, Jr. president & CEO for Comark, said the company believes “ATSC 3.0 provides an important step forward for U.S. broadcasters to bring additional capabilities and services to U.S. consumers. Our participation in this live over‐the‐air demonstration at the CES show demonstrates our long standing commitment to DTV broadcasters in the U.S..”