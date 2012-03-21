Central Texas ABC affiliate KXXV installs Utah Scientific gear for routing and master control
Central Texas ABC affiliate KXXV, in Waco, Texas, has upgraded its plant from analog to digital with Utah Scientific routing and master control equipment. The move is part of a group wide upgrade for owner Drewry Communications Group, which has standardized all of its facilities on Utah Scientific.
The Utah Scientific equipment provides complete HD-SDI routing for both KXXV and its sister channel, KRHD-CD, creating a more flexible workflow and enabling the station to compete in an all-HD market.
KXXV installed an MCP-2020 multichannel master control panel; an MC-GUI; two MC-4000 master control processors with DVE, logo, and EAS capabilities; a UTAH-400 routing switcher V-144R frame loaded 88 x 56 for 3G HD/SD and V-32R frame loaded 8 x 8 for AES; and an SC-4 control system.
