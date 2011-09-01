Cel-Soft develops new features for Cel-Scope3D

Cel-Soft will introduce Version 1.4 of the Cel-Scope3D stereoscopic signal analyzer at the IBC Show next month.

Designed for use in 3-D grading, quality control, postproduction and for 3-D camera set-up, Cel-Scope3D stereoscopic signal analyzers provide operators with a choice of display configurations. Version 1.4 incorporates a depth spectrogram that plots all depth activity and excursions against time.

The new depth spectrogram enables an operator to see if the 3-D is approaching acceptable limits or is jumping around too much for comfort, the company said. It also features an enhanced logging option which provides a complete reporting function summarizing a production or clip’s ability to meet broadcast standards or suitability for public performance.

Cel-Scope3D 1.4 can analyze file-based content as well as live or recorded signals in dual-stream or multiplexed formats. It ensures that 3-D is accurate from the moment of capture. Footage and edits in a wide range of file formats can be viewed and assessed in real time. Disparities are analyzed and displayed as clear and intelligible graphics on 2D or 3-D monitors. Anaglyph display, touchscreen control and on-screen-alarms are all provided.

Cel-Scope3D generates live displays, which can be scaled and arranged as six or eight windows on one or two PC monitors. Left and right channels can be viewed simultaneously together with actual depth dynamics. Each graphic window can be set to show waveform, vectorscope and histogram graphics as well as differences in video parameters between each channel.

Geometry issues can be identified easily using built-in real-time image manipulation. Quality-control tests can be performed on live stereoscopic video sources in any 720p, 1080 or 2K formats from industry standard capture cards and input devices or from file playback.