CEA's Deb Kassoff Receives Women in CE Industry Award

ARLINGTON, VA.— The Consumer Electronics Association says Deb Kassoff, senior manager of member programs, will receive the Women in CE 2014 Carol Campbell Inspiration Award.



She will be honored for her efforts during Jan. 8’s 5th Annual Women in CE Legacy Awards Networking Reception at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show.



Kassoff is being recognized for her volunteer efforts within Women in CE, an organization focused on empowering women, building networks and supporting career opportunities across the consumer electronics industry. She serves on the organization’s Advisory Board and has been a key advisor to the group.



“Deb Kassoff is a vital asset to CEA and has been instrumental in growing our membership divisions, specifically the retail and small business sectors,” said Glenda MacMullin, chief financial officer and chief operating officer, CEA.



As senior manager of member programs for CEA, Kassoff oversees the initiatives of the Small Business Council, Retailer Council and Audio-Video Retailer Division. She has been active in growing member engagement in the association’s educational programs, legislative advocacy and the CEA Mentor Program. Kassoff was named to Dealerscope's 40 under 40 in the CE industry in 2009.