CEA to Honor Virginia Congressman Bob Goodlatte

ARLINGTON, VA. – The Consumer Electronic Association announced they will honor U.S. Congressman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) for his support of technology innovation at the CEA’s 11th annual Digital Patriots Dinner.

The Representative from Virginia’s Sixth District, Goodlatte serves as Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, which has jurisdiction over core technology policy issues, including patents, copyright, trademark law, antitrust matters and the Internet. Goodlatte is also the sponsor of the Innovation Act, which takes steps to combat the abuse of patent litigation.

Goodlatte will be honored alongside American Online co-founder Steve Case.

The Digital Patriots Dinner is scheduled for Tuesday, April 14 at the National Building Museum in Washington, D.C. Registration is now open at www.ce.org.