CEA Names CES Keynote Speaker



The Consumer Electronics Association has announced that Boo-Keun Yoon, president of Samsung’s visual display business, has been selected to make the keynote address on the opening day of its 2011 International CES event in Las Vegas.



“We are thrilled to welcome back Samsung to its second CES keynote,” said Gary Shapiro, the CEA’s president and CEO. “Samsung is a global leader in technology and has taken 3DTV to the next level of home entertainment. We look forward to hearing Boo-Keun Yoon’s vision on the latest innovations that will change the shape of consumer technology.”



Yoon will deliver his address at 4:30 p.m. in the Las Vegas Hilton on Jan. 6, 2010. The show runs Jan. 6-9.



Yoon is in charge of all activities relating to Samsung’s consumer devices, including television receivers, monitors, and Blu-ray players. During his leadership, the company has escalated to the number one position in terms of global market share in sales of these devices. Yoon will join Microsoft’s Steve Ballmer and Verizon’s Ivan Seidenberg as keynote speakers at the 2011 CES. The CEA will be providing information on additional speakers at the event in the months leading up to the Las Vegas show.



