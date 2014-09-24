CEA Creates UAV Zone for CES

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Electronics Association is adding an Unmanned Systems Marketplace to the International CES scheduled to run Jan. 6-9, 2015, in Las Vegas, Nev.



The Unmanned Systems Marketplace highlights the burgeoning technology in drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and other unmanned systems controlled by onboard computers or remotely from the ground. In its first year at the CES, the Unmanned Systems Marketplace is expected to cover 6,500 net square feet of exhibit space with room for about 16 high-end commercial and consumer UAV technology companies.



According to CEA research, the global market for consumer drones will approach $130 million in revenue in 2015, increasing by 55 percent from 2014, with unit sales of consumer drones expected to reach 400,000. The revenue from drone sales is expected to easily exceed $1 billion in just five years.



“Drones and unmanned systems are being used to assist in a variety of applications, from aerial coverage for sports and real estate, to assistance in search and rescue and disaster relief missions,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, International CES and corporate business strategy, CEA. “We’re excited to introduce the Unmanned Systems Marketplace at the 2015 CES and witness how these unique tools are revolutionizing the way we capture and monitor our world.”



The Unmanned Systems Marketplace will be located at CES Tech East, in the Las Vegas Convention and World Trade Center (LVCC), South Hall 2. Tech East includes the LVCC, the Westgate Las Vegas (Westgate), and Renaissance Las Vegas (Renaissance). Major exhibitors currently located within the Unmanned Systems Marketplace include Air-Dog, Squadrone, Trace, DJI, iRobot, Trace, Torquing Group DBA ZANO, Ecovacs, EHang, Autel, Pelican Products, and other exciting brands.



The 2015 CES will feature 20 category-specific marketplaces highlighting innovation across diverse product areas. Companies interested in exhibiting in the Unmanned Systems Marketplace should contact Oleg Burdo at oburdo-at-CE-dot-org.



Registration for the 2015 CES is open; check CESweb.org.