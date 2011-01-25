ARLINGTON, VA.: Consumer confidence in the overall economy reached its highest level in nearly three years this month, according to the latest figures from the Consumer Electronics Association. CEA further said confidence in technology reached an all-time high for the month of January.



For the sixth consecutive month, consumer confidence in the overall direction of the economy improved, CEA said. The CEA Index of Consumer Expectations--ICE--rose one point in January to 175.7, the highest since February of 2008. The ICE, which measures consumer expectations about the broader economy, is up more than nine points from this time last year.



The lobby’s Index of Consumer Technology Expectations--or ICTE, like the rapper--reached a peak in January, despite a drop from December. The Ice-T fell 5.6 points to 88.1--a high for the post-holiday period when batteries begin to fail and fingerprints have smudged pristine new touch screens. The Ice-T measures people’s expectations about technology spending. January’s number is up four points from last year.