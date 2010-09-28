CEA: Consumer Confidence Climbs





ARLINGTON, VA.: Consumer confidence in the economy climbed more than five points in September, according the Consumer Electronics Association and CNET. Confidence in consumer electronics rose slightly, by more than one point, the pair said.



The CEA-CNET Index of Consumer Expectations (ICE) rose more than five points in September to 163.4. The ICE, which measures consumer expectations in the overall economy, has rebounded in the past two months since the index reached an all-time low of 157.3 points in July. The ICE remains down nearly six points from this time last year.



“Consumers’ overall mood for an economic recovery is optimistic,” said Anne Claudio, vice president of research at CBS Interactive. “This month’s index showed an upswing from the summer, as families purchased school supplies like clothing, backpacks and computers.”



The CEA-CNET tech index, which measures consumer expectations about technology spending, is up 1.1 points from August. It’s down two points from this time last year.