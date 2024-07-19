CBS Sports and Serie A Renew U.S. Media Rights Agreement

NEW YORK—Following a recent deal for English Football League rights , CBS Sports continues to bulk up on international soccer rights, with a multi-platform, two-year agreement for Lega Serie A rights.

The renewed agreement, which was approved by Serie A Assembly, means that CBS Sports continues as the exclusive U.S. English-language rights holder of every Serie A Championship, Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana match. The deal involves more than 400 matches per season on Paramount+ with select matches on the CBS Television Network, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network,

This extends the partnership that began when CBS Sports first aired Serie A matches in the 2021-22 season and underscores Lega Serie A’s strategic prioritization of investment in the league’s future growth in North America.

As part of a scope for increased distribution, Paramount+ will remain home to more than 400 club matches live each season, featuring all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches and all Supercoppa Italiana matches. The new deal marks the widest distribution in the U.S of Serie A, with the most matches airing on broadcast television ever over the course of the deal, including on the CBS Television Network, as well as select matches on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Additional live match and studio coverage details for the start of the 2024-25 season will be announced in the coming weeks, CBS said.

Nine of the 20 Serie A teams have a North American ownership stake, and the league boasts some of North America’s biggest soccer talents, including USMNT stars Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah, Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, and Canada’s Tajon Buchanan. The 2024-2025 season will see the ranks of North American talent in Serie A bolstered, with the ascension of four new American stars from the newly promoted teams, Venezia and Como.

In addition to airing live matches, CBS Sports Golazo Network will provide analysis and commentary of Serie A competition throughout its live studio programming. The first-of-its-kind, free, 24-hour soccer streaming network in the U.S. offers fans unparalleled coverage of all top domestic and international soccer competitions. The Network is available on connected TV and mobile devices through Paramount+, the CBS Sports App and Pluto TV, on CBSSports.com, and as a channel on The Roku Channel, Amazon FreeVee, Local Now and Plex.

CBS Sports will also provide additional editorial coverage of Serie A on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.

CBS Sports’ extensive soccer portfolio features more than 1,500 live matches per year across its various platforms including Serie A; the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League; NWSL; the United Soccer League; English Football League competitions including the Carabao Cup; Concacaf national team competitions; Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol; the Scottish Professional Football League; AFC Champions League and more.