CBS Renews Licensing Deal With Wazee Digital
DENVER—CBS News is sticking with Wazee Digital to handle the licensing and distribution for its archived content, announcing that it has officially renewed its deal with the cloud-based video management and licensing services provider.
Wazee Digital handles the CBS New archive of footage through its Wazee Digital Commerce, a portal that connects rights holders with customers. Through Wazee Digital Commerce, customers can research the CBS News archive—which dates back to the 1950s—gain access to film/tape screeners and license the content.
Commerce is powered by Wazee Digital Core, a media asset management system built for the cloud.
No specific details were provided on the length of the new deal between CBS and Wazee.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox