`CBS Mornings’ Goes Live in a New Studio on September 7

NEW YORK—CBS News has announced that its “CBS Mornings” show will go live on September 7 in a new studio that will feature new technologies to enable the show’s new format and approach to telling stories.

The second-floor studio space inside the ViacomCBS headquarters encompasses more than 3000 square feet, providing for multiple interview areas and production capabilities.

The new studio includes touch-screen technology, augmented reality, monitors throughout the room, and LED walls.

The new technologies and studio design will dramatically enhance CBS Morning’s storytelling capabilities and provide new ways for the broadcast to showcase interviews, blend feeds from CBS News’ vast newsgathering arms and its affiliates, and deliver engaging content to viewers on television and through ViacomCBS’ streaming networks and social and digital platforms, CBS News said.

CBS senior vice president of news operations Rick Jefferson, creative director Renee Cullen in collaboration with Jack Morton Worldwide and their teams designed and developed the studio.

The show will also debut a new team and a new format. Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson will co-host “CBS Mornings” Monday through Friday. Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller will to co-host “CBS Saturday Morning” and Jane Pauley to anchor “CBS Sunday Morning”

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” said Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

CBS News said the show will feature hard news and smart conversation in the mornings during the 7:00 AM hour and expand its feature reporting during the 8:00 AM hour with live interviews as well as in-depth pieces, covering topics from news, sports, climate, and technology to race, health, parenting and personal finance.

It will also feature signature arts and culture pieces from Anthony Mason and Vlad Duthiers will continue his “What to Watch” segment.