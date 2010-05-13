CBS Corp. Acquires its Environmental Project Partner

NEW YORK: CBS Corp. announced today that it acquired EcoMedia, LLC, a Manhattan Beach, Calif., company that pairs public and private entities with local media on environmental projects. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



CBS and EcoMedia have worked together since 2008 on projects such as one pairing the media empire with mayors across the country to launch green projects. EcoMedia’s strategy will be incorporated into all CBS operating units, including TV, radio, online, publishing and outdoor.



“We want to be a catalyst for getting actual bricks-and-mortar ‘greening’ projects done that will improve the quality of life in the local communities we serve,” said Leslie Moonves, president and CEO of CBS. “We have seen firsthand EcoMedia’s work on the ground with environmental projects throughout the country and we’re very pleased to now fully integrate EcoMedia into the fabric of CBS.”



Moonves also announced that EcoMedia’s CEO and founder, Paul Polizzotto, will serve as president of EcoMedia, and continue to lead the new division, which will retain its name. Prior to founding EcoMedia, Polizzotto was recognized for his work helping municipalities to clean waterways. He based EcoMedia on an a concept of sustainable media--a way to help companies achieve community outreach objectives while making a tangible difference to the environment.



CBS and EcoMedia teamed up in 2008 to launch the CBS-EcoZone Green Schools Initiative in San Francisco, Miami and the suburban Chicago area. The project raised more than $650,000 in products and services.



Ron Longinoti, president and general manager of CBS’s San Francisco station, KPIX-TV, said the project there “helped us develop viable commercial sponsorships.”

