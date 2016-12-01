CBS All Access Scores NFL Games

NEW YORK—Do a touchdown dance CBS All Access subscribers, because starting Dec. 4, you will be able to stream live “NFL on CBS” games through the streaming service. CBS Corporation and the NFL have agreed to a multiyear deal for this new service that will include all coverage of regular, preseason and postseason games.

All “NFL on CBS” games will now be available for live streaming on CBS All Access, including “Thursday Night Football” on CBS, pregame and halftime coverage, and local market games. The NFL coverage will be available on all tablets and connected device platforms that carry the CBA All Access app, as well as online on cbs.com.

Another part of the deal will kick off next season, allowing CBS All Access and eligible pay TV subscribers to stream “NFL on CBS” content on NFL digital properties, like the NFL mobile app. Users can also sample content from NFL Game Pass, a digital video subscription service that provides on-demand games and programming.

“This deal is a great addition to our ongoing strategy of expanding availability of NFL games to fans on as many platforms as possible,” said Hans Schroeder, senior vice president or media revenue, strategy and development for the NFL. “By including all ‘NFL on CBS’ games on CBS All Access, we have the opportunity to reach more NFL fans in more places than ever."