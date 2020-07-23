CBI’s 2020 Student Convention Goes Virtual
By Terry Scutt
2020 College Broadcasters Inc. National Student Electronic Media Convention will be held online Oct. 28–30
The 2020 College Broadcasters Inc. National Student Electronic Media Convention (NSEMC) will be held online Oct. 28–30. This decision was made by the CBI Board of Directors with the safety of CBI members and guests in mind.
CBI is planning presentations, access to the latest technology and expert vendors and opportunities to network with peers and special guests. There also will be modified versions of CBI’s Swag Swap Social and National Student Production Awards Ceremony.
The $100 registration fee for this year will be per media outlet member; so members may include as many affiliated attendees from their organization as they would like.
CBI also will be producing online sessions twice a month between now and the convention, featuring workshops with tips on training, programming and recruiting new members at the onset of the fall semester.
Information for member and non-member attendees, vendors and guests is online. Email for information on programming. For information about vendor and sponsorship opportunities, send an email here.
