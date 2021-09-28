CBC/Radio-Canada Deploys Fujitsu’s Optical Networking Platform
CBC is using the Fujitsu’s 1FINITY optical networking to link its external studios with the Montreal broadcast center
RICHARDSON, Texas—Fujitsu Network Communications has announced that Canada’s national public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, has selected Fujitsu’s 1FINITY optical networking platform to connect the Olympic Studio and the production center in Montreal.
The CBC/Radio-Canada network must effortlessly support peak traffic demand across multiple platforms including live-streaming, on-demand video, and mobile apps and its video editing and post-production operations require an ultra-fast, low-latency network to transport the extensive broadcast-quality digital video content, the companies said.
To meet those needs, the Fujitsu 1FINITY T-Series transport blades, which provide secure, reliable, high-speed data up to 600 Gbps, have been installed on the fiber-optic links that connect CBC/Radio-Canada remote studios and their Montreal broadcast center.
“As a national, multi-platform broadcaster and champion of Canadian culture, CBC/Radio-Canada delivers uniquely Canadian content across a world-class network,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications. “We are proud to be a part of their evolving broadcasting and communications environment with our scalable 1FINITY platform.”
