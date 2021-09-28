CBC/Radio-Canada Deploys Fujitsu’s Optical Networking Platform

RICHARDSON, Texas—Fujitsu Network Communications has announced that Canada’s national public broadcaster, CBC/Radio-Canada, has selected Fujitsu’s 1FINITY optical networking platform to connect the Olympic Studio and the production center in Montreal.

The CBC/Radio-Canada network must effortlessly support peak traffic demand across multiple platforms including live-streaming, on-demand video, and mobile apps and its video editing and post-production operations require an ultra-fast, low-latency network to transport the extensive broadcast-quality digital video content, the companies said.

To meet those needs, the Fujitsu 1FINITY T-Series transport blades, which provide secure, reliable, high-speed data up to 600 Gbps, have been installed on the fiber-optic links that connect CBC/Radio-Canada remote studios and their Montreal broadcast center.

“As a national, multi-platform broadcaster and champion of Canadian culture, CBC/Radio-Canada delivers uniquely Canadian content across a world-class network,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications. “We are proud to be a part of their evolving broadcasting and communications environment with our scalable 1FINITY platform.”