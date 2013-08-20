CBC Germany chooses Vizrt for live graphics and virtual sets

CBC Cologne Broadcasting Center, part of Media Group RTL Germany, has elected to switch its existing live graphics systems to Vizrt. The transition, which will be phased in starting this month, includes new Viz Trio live 3D graphics systems, Viz Content Pilot template-based graphics system and Viz Virtual Studio systems for live, immersive 3D virtual sets.

The new Vizrt graphics technology will be used at CBC’s broadcast and production center, which features several live studios and extensive post production facilities, in Cologne, Germany, with additional locations in Berlin and Munich. CBC produces a dozen different TV shows daily, for the Media Group RTL Germany companies as well as for Media Group’s external production companies. Among others, CBC is responsible for the international production and broadcast of the German soccer league (Bundesliga).

Media Group RTL Germany is one of the leading media companies in Germany. Its strong brands reach an audience of approximately 90 million viewers in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.