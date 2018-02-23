Carty-Sipp Appointed NAB Senior Vice President of Television

WASHINGTON—April Carty-Sipp is poised to take on the role of senior vice president of Television for the NAB as of March 1, NAB announced via a press release.

Carty-Sipp has more than 20 years of senior management experience in broadcast, most recently serving as the vice president/director of programming at Disney ABC-owned WPVI-TV Philadelphia. She also previously worked in the creative and marketing departments at Comcast/NBC Universal and as a senior programmer and promotions at Paramount Stations Group-owned WPSG-TV Philadelphia.

The veteran television executive will be charged with overseeing the day-to-day operations of NAB Television, reporting to NAB Chief Operating Officer Chris Ornelas.