Carr, Rosenworcel Officially Sworn in as FCC Commissioners

WASHINGTON—The number of FCC commissioners is once again officially back to five as the swearing in ceremony for President Trump nominees Brendan Carr and Jessica Rosenworcel took place on Friday, Aug. 11. Carr will be serving his first term as a commissioner, while Rosenworcel was renominated after previously serving as FCC commissioner under Tom Wheeler.

Brendan Carr

“It is a tremendous honor and privilege to serve as a Commissioner of the FCC,” said Carr in a released statement. “I have had the privilege of working at the agency for over five years, and that experience has instilled in me a deep appreciation for the FCC’s work and its talented staff. Whether it is promoting broadband deployment, maintaining the United States’ leadership in wireless, or advancing public safety, I look forward to hitting the ground running and working with my colleagues at the Commission to serve the public interest.”

Jessica Rosenworcel

“I firmly believe that the future belongs to the connected,” Rosenworcel said in her statement. “No matter who you are or where you live, you need access to modern communications to have a fair shot at 21st century success. That’s why the Commission’s work is so important and I think the President and the United States Senate for this opportunity. I pledge to fight to make sure that the public interest is served and everyone across this country has access to the best, most reliable communications in the world.”