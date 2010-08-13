Canto releases Cumulus Sites and Cumulus 8.1.2 updates

Canto has released version 8.1.2 of Cumulus and Cumulus Sites, a digital asset management (DAM) platform that allows users to organize videos, digital images and animations over an online server.

The update adds the ability to create and e-mail collection links, and provides additional support for Adobe InDesign CS5. With the enhanced compatibility, users with the InDesign Extended Pack can now parse InDesign files without the need for "tag" files and view all images on a selected InDesign page.

Additionally, users can now find individual InDesign pages by using an image displayed on the Cumulus layout page or by searching for text.

Cumulus Sites 8.1.2 is a new version of the browser-based Web publishing and file sharing tool. It offers improved file sharing, an integrated in-browser slideshow feature and the ability to now stream Flash movies and MP3 files within the program. The upgrade also delivers full resolution support for PDF file viewing and a new option for sending e-mail links that can be used to download requested files at a later time.

With the new file sharing functionality, users can view, edit and reuse links, as well as post files to social networks such as Facebook, Flickr, and Twitter. Finally, the new version expands on its management capabilities, enabling administrators to disable filters and category views, choose mouse-click behavior and show files as lists.

Cumulus 8.1.2 requires Mac OS X 10.4 and Mac OS X Server 10.4 or higher, and is available as a free upgrade to customers on maintenance contracts.