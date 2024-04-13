Canon Unveils 4K HDR Portable Zoom Lens Days Before NAB Show
The new CJ27ex7.3B IASE T is compatible with 2/3-inch sensor broadcast cameras
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates—Canon Europe today unveiled the CJ27ex7.3B IASE T portable zoom lens for capturing 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) image quality from wide angle to telephoto.
The new lens, which the company will unveil at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 13-17, features the Canon’s newly developed e-Xs V drive unit.
The new lens, which is compatible with 4K broadcast cameras equipped with 2/3-inch sensors, offers a 7.3-197mm focal length range and a 2.0x optical extender, the company said.
The CJ27ex7.3B IASE T delivers powerful magnification with a 27x optical zoom, ranging from 7.3mm wide angle to 197mm focal length at the telephoto end, making it a versatile option for capturing desired shots, it said.
Its built-in 2.0x extender unlocks the ability to double maximum reach to 394mm. The new lens ensures optical performance is standard across all shooting scenarios, it said.
From the center of the screen to the edges, the lens delivers high-quality 4K HDR performance. Advanced technologies, such as the multi-group zoom and floating focus system, ensure high-resolution imagery is captured, it said.
The lens’ e-Xs V drive unit offers three 20-pin connectors, a newly added USB-C port for various applications, including remote control and firmware updates, and a 16-bit encoder for precise lens data output, it said.
The drive unit enables greater precision for users and offers high speed zoom and improved iris responsiveness. Integrated focus breathing compensation promises consistently smooth shots by automatically correcting fluctuations (only applicable to UHDxs series lenses), the company said.
Weighing about 4.6 pounds (2.10kg), the compact lens and drive system is ergonomic and offers a high degree of maneuverability in multiple broadcast scenarios, it said.
See Canon at NAB Show booth C3825.
More information is available on the company’s website.
