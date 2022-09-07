Canon Announces New Cinema, Broadcast Digital Imaging Products

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Canon has unveiled several new cinema and broadcast digital imaging solutions, ranging from the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL lens for cinematic and live production to the DP-V2730 4K HDR monitor for filmmakers and broadcasters.

The company also announced a new expansion unit that’s compatible with several Canon cameras and new firmware for several EOS cameras.

The new CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) combines a versatile focal range, compact size and lightweight and offers support for Super 35mm and Full-Frame sensor cameras. Supporting a focal range from a wide 15mm to a telephoto length of 120mm, the lens can extend further to 180mm via a built-in 1.5x extender, the company said.

(Image credit: Canon)

(opens in new tab)

The new lens also supports 8K optical performance across the full focal length to support future productions, it said.

It also features Canon’s warm color science, matching the existing range of the company’s cinema lenses and offers an 11-blade aperture to produce a beautiful, round bokeh. The lens supports EF mount communications and advanced metadata capture with support for Cooke/i Technology. The PL mount version is the first Canon CINE-SERVI lens to enable ZEISS eXtended Data (XD) communication and Cooke /i Technology, Canon said.

The CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL uses the same 16-bit encoder found in the company’s broadcast and existing CINE-SERVO lenses. It provides accurate lens position, zoom, focus and iris metadata as well as critical information and communications support between the lens and camera, which is vital for VFX, virtual and cinema production, it said.

The new EU-V3 modular expansion unit for live productions is compatible with the Canon EOS C500, Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras and supports specific functions for multi-camera and live productions, Canon said.

For studio and live production applications, the EU-V3 has a 4-pin XLR DC poser input for constant power to both the expansion module and the camera body, eliminating the need for external batteries for the devices, it said.

Offering an SDI return video feature, the EU-V3 allows real-time monitoring of a live broadcast feed from a production switcher. The return output destination can be selected from the VIDEO, EVF-V50, MON/HDMI and SDI-OUT terminals. The expansion unit also supports tally, the company said.

The lens focus position can be displayed on-screen when using the EU-V3 – with compatible broadcast and CINE-SERVO lenses via 12-pin serial communication.

The expansion unit can be combined with the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL (CN8x15 IAS S) lens on the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras, it said.

The new DP-V2730 4K HDR reference monitor has a 4K UHD display engine and offers 1,000 cd/m² full-screen peak brightness, with Canon’s local dimming technology giving an ultra-low black level of 0.001 cd/m², it said.

With a 27-inch screen, the DP-V2730 achieves high brightness with minimal noise, making it well-suited for on-set and post-production uses. The monitor meets Dolby Vision certification standards and EBU TECH3320 user requirements, it said.

The new monitor offers several monitoring tools, including waveform monitor, histogram, frame luminance monitor and RGB parade. It offers users an HDMI input and 12G-SDI terminals (4x Inputs and 5x Outputs) and is capable of delivering 4K60P 4:2:2 10-bit or 4K30P 4:4:4 12-bit signals, Canon said.

Canon’s new Cinema EOS firmware update for the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark III cameras enables both to be used in live environments with multiple workflows. Among the updates are:

XC protocol support for multi-camera application and providing direct control via RC-IP100 remote camera control and Ethernet;

Enhanced AF features, including 120p/100p AF support, alongside face detection during slow and fast shooting mode use;

4-channel audio display showing all channels with the mode is selected;

New accessory and lens support, enabling the EOS C500 Mark II and EOS C300 Mark II cameras to work with both the CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL and the EU-V3 and support for the Flex Zoom series of lenses.

The company also announced pricing and availability of the new offerings, including:

CINE-SERVO 15-120mm T2.95-3.95 EF/PL , $30,999, November;

EU-V3, $2,999, December;

DP-V2730, $18,999, March 2023;

Canon Cinema EOS firmware update, free, October.