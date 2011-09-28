Canadian film board, ATEME partner on multiscreen future

The National Film Board (NFB) of Canada and ATEME, a provider of video compression technology, said Sept. 26 that they are partnering to build a multiscreen delivery workflow around ATEME's TITAN video processing platform.

The film board is working to make its collection of documentaries, animation and interactive programs available on any device. "Our cooperation with ATEME covers a wide range of target devices and adaptive delivery formats," said Luisa Frate, director general, CFO, COO, CTO at NFB.

According to Frate, NFB and ATEME are working together to design software to transcode files and streams that comply with industry standards and meet the standards NFB has set for content integrity.

The NFB will present its new multiscreen delivery workflow in detail at the SMPTE Fall Conference in Hollywood, CA, on Oct. 26.