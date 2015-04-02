Canadian Broadcast Company Supplies ENG Crews with Zylight Fresnels

LOS ANGELES – Starting last summer, the Canadian Broadcast Company has been supplying its ENG crews with Zylight’s F8 LED Fresnels. To date, 100 lights have been distributed as part of a three-year deal to supply the CBC with Zylight fixtures and accessories.

The F8 LED Fresnels come in either tungsten (3200K) or daylight (5600K) versions and is able to collapse to less than four inches thick for transportation and storage. The F8 can be powered by a 14.4V camera battery or AC adapter. With high CRI and TLCI the F8 is fully dimmable and offers an adjustable beam spread of 16-70 degrees with a focusing system for spot and flood operations. It also is water resistant and comes with an eight-inch SCHOTT glass lens for single shadow traditional Fresnel beam shaping.

Zylight is based in Los Angeles.