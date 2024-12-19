Canada’s Sportsnet Launches Mobile Gaming During Live NHL Telecasts

MESA, Ariz.—In a notable example of how networks are looking to provide interactive experiences in live sports broadcasts to boost engagement and ad revenue, mobile gaming tech provider Aquimo is working with Canada’s Sportsnet to offer fans a new interactive mobile gaming experience during NHL telecasts.

Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown, a custom mobile game developed by Aquimo, is being used as part of Sportsnet’s “Hockey Night in Canada” NHL telecasts. It gives fans a chance to compete in real-time multiplayer challenges and a monthlong contest to win exclusive prizes, including a 2025 Hyundai Kona.

This collaboration marks Aquimo’s first television broadcast partnership in Canada.

Using Aquimo’s technology platform, Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown allows fans to engage with live hockey broadcasts while watching their favorite teams compete on the ice. Aquimo’s mobile tech platform enables millions of fans to play together in real time in ways that integrate branded experiences into live broadcasts.

For broadcasters like SportsNet, Aquimo’s platform provides tools to boost audience retention, foster loyalty, and create measurable value for brand sponsors through a second screen experience, Aquimo reported.

“We’re proud to be working with Sportsnet to bring this unique activation to life and give Canadian hockey fans an exciting new way to engage with the game they love—one that creates a dynamic and immersive connection with the action both on and off the ice,” said Mark Jeffery, founder and CEO of Aquimo. “This collaboration underscores the power of interactive mobile gaming to transform live sports broadcasts, and our ability to create meaningful engagement for fans while providing a new form of measurable value for broadcasters, their sponsors and partners.”

The game will throughout the month of December.

“Our collaboration with Aquimo and the launch of Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown represents an innovative step forward in how we engage our audience and marketers,” Sportsnet vice president of sales Anthony Attard said. “By incorporating Aquimo’s interactive gaming technology into our broadcasts, we’re not only enhancing the fan experience, but also giving our partners a new and exciting platform to connect with fans in a meaningful and memorable way.”

To play the Sportsnet Slap Shot Showdown visit rtvsn.live.

To learn more about Aquimo, visit aquimo.com.