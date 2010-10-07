Canada Requests Frequency Coordination of Earth Stations

WASHINGTON: The government of Canada has requested frequency coordination with U.S. terrestrial earth stations. The request is focused on Canadian earth stations operating in the 3700-4200 MHz and 5925-6425 MHz frequency bands.



The Federal Communications Commission said interested parties could file comments regarding this request no later than Nov. 8, 2010.If no adverse comments are received by that date, the FCC said Canadian officials would be advised that the earth stations would be considered satisfactorily coordinated



Related correspondence must reference this public notice using “Report No. SPB-234.” FCC Satellite Division contact information is available in the report.