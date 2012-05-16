Camera Corps Reports Strong Int’l Q-Ball Demand



LONDON: Camera Corps reports “strong international demand” for the standard and recently introduced Pre-Set versions of the Q-Ball robotic camera systems, including orders from a leading U.S. television network based in California and from Netherlands-based Egripment Support Systems, located near Hilversum.



A total of 70 Q-Ball robotic camera systems will take the field at the Olympics. Each Q-Ball head incorporates a long-range zoom lens which allows wide-angle views as well as close-up images of the action to be obtained under full remote control.



Camera Corps’ Sales & Project Coordinator Tim Reynolds said unit sales recently hit 200, with orders for 250 coming from around the world, including 11 in Australia and six from South Africa. Both are from rental houses.



