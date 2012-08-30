Cambridge Imaging Systems and Object Matrix partner for storage and archives

Cambridge Imaging Systems (CIS) and Object Matrix have joined forces to offer an integrated storage, asset management and web publishing platform. This combined storage and software system provides the perfect solution for any organisation wanting to securely store, manage and distribute their assets over the internet; ideal for a broadcaster to stream off-air content over IP, content owners to give access to a historical collection, or a library to create a new media archive resource.

Building on Object Matrix’s highly resilient, archive solution, the system is now capable of ingesting files stored on the MatrixStore Enterprise and Quattro storage configurations. Once ingested, CIS’s Media Management and Publishing software (Imagen2) automatically generates proxy files using automated workflows to produce files which can be viewed, edited and downloading via a user customisable web interface.