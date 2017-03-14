Calrec’s Brio Raises Dome Production’s Audio System

HEBDEN BRIDGE, ENGLAND—Calrec Audio’s Brio system has found its way under Dome Production’s roof as part of a recent studio upgrade. The Brio system was implemented to replace Dome Production’s 15-year-old main studio audio console.

Installed into Dome’s Studio95 facility control room located in the Rogers Centre in Toronto, the Brio is used in conjunction with the mobile units for “remote-at-home” style broadcasts. Brio’s compatibility with other Calrec consoles allows Dome to configure audio mixing in various productions; it can also expand the studio’s capabilities by adding more Calrec Hydra2 Fieldboxes.

Dome Productions, which provides broadcasts of live sport events, went live with the Brio in September 2016.