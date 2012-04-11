Calrec to Provide Consoles for NBC’s Production of London Olympics



NEW YORK: Calrec Audio will provide six Artemis consoles to NBC Olympics for its production of the 2012 London Olympic Games from London, England, July 27 through Aug. 12, 2012. The announcement was made by David Mazza, senior vice president of engineering for NBC Olympics and Henry Goodman, head of sales for Calrec Audio.



Calrec Audio has supplied a total of six Artemis audio mixing consoles to NBC Olympics to provide full audio mixes to the U.S. during the London Olympics. Two 64-fader Artemis Shine consoles and two 24-fader Artemis Beam consoles will be used in the International Broadcast Centre for main feeds. The remaining two 40-fader Artemis Beam consoles will be used at the Basketball Arena in Stratford, and for volleyball at Earls Court.





