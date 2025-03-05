IBC Unveils 2025 Accelerator Projects

LONDON—IBC has announced that eight Accelerator projects and one Special Incubator project have been selected to go forward as part of its 2025 Accelerator Media Innovation Program.

The 2025 Accelerator Media Innovation Program is designed to provide an innovation framework that fast-tracks achievable, hands-on solutions that address real-world industry challenges with collaboration across the global media, entertainment and technology community.

The projects were pitched by world-leading media organizations at the Accelerator Kickstart Day event in the BBC’s iconic Radio Theatre last month. The projects are now beginning the development of solutions that will be showcased at IBC2025 (12-15 September at the RAI Amsterdam) as Proof of Concepts (POCs).

“We saw an overwhelming response to the Kickstart Day event this year featuring a series of compelling innovation pitches reflecting some of the most important challenges for the media and entertainment tech sector today,” said Jo Mayer, IBC’s head of marketing. “We are thrilled to announce the projects selected to go forward and can’t wait to see their showcases and demonstrations at IBC in September.”

The headline sponsor of the 2025 program is Google Cloud, and the associate sponsors are AMD and HP. For the 2025 cycle, the eight Accelerator projects selected for development, plus the Special Incubator project (which builds on innovative technologies established by projects in previous years). The IBC described those projects as follows:

A Framework for Generative AI – Proposed by RAI, Globo and Yle: This creative Accelerator will aim to develop and explore a Generative AI Framework for broadcasters to rapidly create diverse media content, from scripts to animations and dynamic ads, streamlining workflows and enhancing audience engagement through practical AI integration.

AI Assistance Agents in Live Production – Proposed by ITN, BBC, Cuez and Google: As the media industry goes through rapid transformation to embrace AI advances, this project aims to revolutionize live production and newsroom efficiency by exploring AI-powered assistants that seamlessly integrate with control room workflows, enabling operators to command and automate with natural language for enhanced speed, accuracy, and confidence.

Ultra Low Latency Live Streaming at Scale – Proposed by Comcast and BT Media & Broadcast: This project seeks to develop a truly scalable architecture to deliver TV to millions of consumers over the internet with the same latency, stability and channel change performance they are accustomed to.

Stamping Your Content (C2PA Provenance) – Proposed by BBC, ITN and Media Cluster Norway: Building on the success of last year’s Design Your Weapons in the Fight Against Disinformation Accelerator, this project aims to create an open-source tool to stamp news and other content at the point of publication and a consumer-facing decoder to accelerate Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) uptake.

Conquering the Air (Waves): Private 5G from Land to Sea to Sky – Proposed by Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), University of Strathclyde/ Neutral Wireless and Haivision: This project looks to take Private 5G to the skies – unlocking new creative possibilities by harnessing dynamic, mobile connectivity for broadcasters to bring audiences closer to the action while also enhancing athlete safety and event coverage.

Master Control Cloud – Proposed by BBC, SVT, and BT Media & Broadcast: This project proposes a cloud-based system for routing, monitoring and processing live media streams incorporating traditional Master Control Room functionality and includes an exploration of web technologies as potential alternatives to conventional broadcast talkback systems.

Ecoflow II – Proposed by ITV and EBU: Building on the success of the 2024 accelerator, ECOFLOW II proposes creating a digital twin to simulate streaming pipelines and their energy consumption, directly engaging platform teams to develop actionable business cases for sustainability and exploring innovations in energy impact visualization and AI-driven optimizations to overcome the industry's lack of visibility and accountability in energy usage.

Multi-Vendor Software Live Media Exchange – Proposed by EBU, BBC & Appear: This project explores a new approach to Live Media Exchange to overcome the limitations of current media exchange protocols, collaborating with the EBU Dynamic Media Facility team to test solutions that enhance performance, sustainability, and automation while eliminating proprietary lock-ins, and enabling broadcasters to fully leverage modern data center infrastructure and network capabilities identified by last year’s Connect & Produce Anywhere (CAPA) Accelerator.

IBC Incubator 2025: Changing the Game Again – Proposed by Verizon Business and AMD and Xansr Media: Building on the successful POC from the 2024 ‘AI Media Production Labs’, this exciting, new IBC Incubator will laser-focus on real-time, AI-driven personalized sports experiences, delivering custom highlight reels and data with interactive features like virtual companions, dynamic camera angles, and localized content, revolutionizing fan engagement.

The IBC Accelerator program is a unique media industry initiative that brings together leading industry buyers of media technology (Champions) with vendors, suppliers and developers (Participants) from across the world, in a project-based, accelerated environment for collaborative innovation. The projects develop solutions to common challenges identified by the Champions within a six-month time frame.

From the initial submissions at the end of 2024, twelve projects were selected to be pitched at the IBC Accelerator Kickstart Day event, hosted by the BBC at Broadcasting House in London on 12 February. From this event, just eight projects were selected for development in 2025. The event featured a keynote from BBC Director General Tim Davie and Marianna Spring, the BBC’s Social Media Investigations Correspondent.

The projects selected are focused on key, relevant and current media industry challenges in areas such as AI, Connectivity, Cloud workflows, Content Provenance and Sustainability.

The acclaimed Accelerator program has seen more than 44 projects delivered by over 300 organizations in the last six years. More than 80 Champions, Participants and Academic Partners took part in the program in 2024, including:

Champions included: Al Jazeera Media Network, Associated Press, BBC, BNNVARA, BT Media & Broadcast, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC/Radio Canada), CBS News & Stations, Channel 4, Comcast, Entertainment Technology Centre (ETC) of USC, EO, European Broadcasting Union (EBU), Fraunhofer, Globo, IMG, Institute of Engineering (IET), ITN, ITV, Media Cluster Norway, Music Venue Trust, Paramount Global, Reuters, RTL Group, Sky Sports, SMPTE Solent University, SVT, The Royal Central School of Speech & Drama, TRANSMIXR, University of Applied Sciences & Arts, University of Kent, University of Strathclyde, Verizon Business, Vodafone, XReco, Yle, Zwart and 2G Digital

Participants included: Accedo, Ateme, Eviden, Bitmovin, Castlabs, Cognizant, Cuepilot, d&b solutions, dB Broadcast, DIMPACT, EIDR​, Eluvio, Erizos.TV, EZDRM, Google Cloud, HAND, HumansNotRobots, LAMA, Loopic, Magnify, Nagra, Neutral Wireless, Norsk, NxtEdition, OpenOrigins, PlanIXLabs, Pluxbox, Quanteec, Respeecher, RKG Group, SalsaSound, Singular.live, Somersault, Spectral Compute, SPXGraphics, Techex TheScanTruck, Tinkerlist, Truemedia, TSL, Videntifier, Videoclarity, VizRT, WaveSeven, WildCapture, XansrSoftware, Zixi and more.

For more information or to register interest in joining the projects, please contact accelerators@ibc.org.