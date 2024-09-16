TV Tech Announces Best of Show Winners at 2024 IBC Show
Recipients recognized for innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the M&E tech industry
TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2024 IBC Show which ends today in Amsterdam. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.
All nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook, available soon. Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World, Installation and ITPro. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.
Here are this year's winners:
Adder Technology: ADDERLink INFINITY 1100 Series
Adobe: After Effects
AJA Video Systems: OG-ColorBox
AWS: Cloud-based broadcast operations, monitoring, and control
Aputure: STORM 1200x
Bolin Technology: R9-418N
Bridge Technologies: VB440 Canvas Display
Canon: EOS C80 6K Camera
Cobalt Digital: INDIGO OG-2110-BIDI4-GATEWAY
Comprimato: Twenty-One Encoder
CuttingRoom: CuttingRoom
Dina: Dina
ENCO: enCaption Sierra
Evergent, Mux: Video QoE and Advanced Churn Management
Evertz: Dreamcatcher BRAVO Studio
GlobalM: SDVN Orchestration
Grass Valley: Sport Producer X
IMAX: StreamSmart On-Air
IN2CORE: QTAKE Monitor
Matrox Video: Matrox Avio 2 IP KVM
Maxon: ZBrush for iPad
MediaKind: Fleets and Flows
MultiDyne: MDoG Series of IP Gateways
MwareTV: TVMS App Builder
NEP Group: Mediabank
Operative: Adeline AI
Proton Camera Innovations: Proton Flex
QuickLink: QuickLink StudioEdge
Shure: SLXD Portable Digital Wireless Systems
Sound Devices: A20-SuperNexus
Spherex: SpherexAI
Strada: Strada
Telos Alliance: Linear Acoustic AERO-series DTV Audio Processors
Vizrt: TriCaster Mini S
Wheatstone: Strata Mixing Console with Remote Virtual mixing
Witbe: Mobile Automation
Wohler Technologies: MAVRIC
Xperi/TiVo: TiVo Broadband
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.