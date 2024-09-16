TV Tech Announces Best of Show Winners at 2024 IBC Show

TV Tech has announced its Best of Show Awards for the 2024 IBC Show which ends today in Amsterdam. The awards were judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency and performance in serving the industry.

All nominees will be featured in a Best of Show Program ebook, available soon. Winners will be published in the October issue of TV Tech. In addition to TV Tech, other Future brands that participated in the Best of Show Awards included TVBEurope, Radio World, Installation and ITPro. Nominees paid an entry fee to enter.

Here are this year's winners:

Adder Technology: ADDERLink INFINITY 1100 Series

Adobe: After Effects

AJA Video Systems: OG-ColorBox

AWS: Cloud-based broadcast operations, monitoring, and control

Aputure: STORM 1200x

Bolin Technology: R9-418N

Bridge Technologies: VB440 Canvas Display

Canon: EOS C80 6K Camera

Cobalt Digital: INDIGO OG-2110-BIDI4-GATEWAY

Comprimato: Twenty-One Encoder

CuttingRoom: CuttingRoom

Dina: Dina

ENCO: enCaption Sierra

Evergent, Mux: Video QoE and Advanced Churn Management

Evertz: Dreamcatcher BRAVO Studio

GlobalM: SDVN Orchestration

Grass Valley: Sport Producer X

IMAX: StreamSmart On-Air

IN2CORE: QTAKE Monitor

Matrox Video: Matrox Avio 2 IP KVM

Maxon: ZBrush for iPad

MediaKind: Fleets and Flows

MultiDyne: MDoG Series of IP Gateways

MwareTV: TVMS App Builder

NEP Group: Mediabank

Operative: Adeline AI

Proton Camera Innovations: Proton Flex

QuickLink: QuickLink StudioEdge

Shure: SLXD Portable Digital Wireless Systems

Sound Devices: A20-SuperNexus

Spherex: SpherexAI

Strada: Strada

Telos Alliance: Linear Acoustic AERO-series DTV Audio Processors

Vizrt: TriCaster Mini S

Wheatstone: Strata Mixing Console with Remote Virtual mixing

Witbe: Mobile Automation

Wohler Technologies: MAVRIC

Xperi/TiVo: TiVo Broadband