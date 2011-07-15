Calrec Apollo Deployed in Latest Corplex Truck





LAKE BLUFF, ILL.: Corplex has chosen a Calrec Apollo dual-fader audio mixing console for its newest mobile television production vehicle, the audio company said this week. The 128-fader console will drive the audio capabilities in the 53-foot Chromium mobile production truck, designed for HD and 3G production of high-profile sports, news, and entertainment events in the United States and Canada.



“Having a second set of faders on the console surface was a big part of the reason we chose Apollo,” Corplex’s Dave Greany said. “We get double the number of faders in the same footprint. It’s also scalable, it can link to other resources, and it’s flexible, customizable, and easy to set up. All of those factors make it a brilliant choice for what we do in the mobile TV market.”



Chromium is designed for postseason televised events such as baseball, football, basketball, and golf championships that networks will broadcast domestically and internationally. Chromium will also be involved in large compound work such as championship golf tournaments. Scheduled to go into service in September, one of the first major assignments for Chromium will be the Major League Baseball play-offs and the World Series in October, as well as large shows for NFL Network.



