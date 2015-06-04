Call for Speakers Opens for 2016 CES

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Electronics Association announced its “Call for Speakers” for the 2016 CES, scheduled for Jan. 6-9, 2016, in Las Vegas.



The CES conference program features industry speakers addressing the latest trends, strategies and upcoming business opportunities through cutting-edge sessions. The visions and experiences shared through this program empower attendees with the knowledge to stay at the forefront of innovation.



“CES is not just a launchpad for next-generation products,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president, CES and corporate business strategy, CEA. “It’s also the place to go to take the pulse of the industry, learn about the latest trends and hear from top visionaries. We encourage industry leaders to submit speaker proposals and look forward to hearing about what’s next in the transformative consumer technology space from another all-star lineup of speakers at the 2016 CES.”



More than 165,000 industry professionals from the accessories, advertising, audio, automotive, content, digital imaging, entertainment, health and fitness, video and wireless industries attend CES. Corporate buyers and retailers, media, venture capitalists and manufacturers from 150 countries also come to CES to conduct global business.



Call for Speakers features a select component of the conference program. Speaker proposals will be accepted through 5 p.m. EDT June 30, 2015. Detailed information, including titles and descriptions of eligible sessions and the speaker submission form, are available online. Please contact the CES conferences team at CESconference@CE.org with any questions.



The 2016 CES will feature more than 3,600 exhibitors unveiling the latest consumer technology products and services across the entire