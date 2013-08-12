Call for Entries Open for 2014 CES Innovations Design and Engineering Awards

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Electronics Association is now accepting entries for the 2014 CES Innovations Design and Engineering Awards will be accepted now through Sept. 13, 2013.



The honorees will be announced Nov. 12 at the CES Unveiled New York press conference and showcased at the 2014 International CES, Jan. 7-10, 2014, in Las Vegas.



The competition honors design and engineering across 29 consumer electronics categories. This year, three new product categories have been added.



3D Printing & Additive Manufacturing, which includes 3D printers, accessories, software, platforms, and any electronic device that facilitates the use of additive manufacturing.



In-Vehicle Experience encompasses entire motor vehicles in which the cabin experience is enhanced through the innovative use of electronic components.



Wearable Technologies features electronic devices typically worn by consumers that use sensors for navigation, information-gathering, communicating information, or other sensory enhancements.



“The addition of these three new categories allows us to highlight design and engineering advances in exciting, emerging new product categories,” said Karen Chupka, senior vice president of International CES and corporate business strategy for CEA.



The program is open to all companies, and products entered must debut for sale in U.S. retail outlets or on the Internet between April 1, 2013, and April 1, 2014.