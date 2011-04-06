Calibre UK to feature VideoExel format converters

Calibre UK will highlight its VideoExcel range of broadcast format converters, providing 3G-SDI support, noise reduction and image enhancement, at the 2011 NAB Show.

All three products in the range, the VXL75, VXL100 and VXL150, provide broadcast-grade HD format conversion and frame synchronization, with per-pixel, motion-adaptive, real-time noise reduction.

The VXL150 is a combined format and scan converter compatible with SD and HD SMPTE formats as well as VESA and CEA standards. It can up/down/crossconvert between any of its compatible formats, including support for 3G-SDI and for 24p, and includes flexible aspect-ratio conversion.

The VXL100 provides up/down/crossconversion between HD and SD, together with adaptive temporal and film noise reduction, promising improved codec efficiency for digital broadcast and substantially reducing file sizes for IPTV.

The VXL75 converts VESA or CEA computer digital or analog input formats to SMPTE broadcast formats.

See Calibre at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N3512.