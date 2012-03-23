Calibre to Unveil ‘FovealHD’ Motion Frame Rate Converter



Calibre UK, a British video image processing hardware manufacturer, is set to introduce the FoveaHD MEMC motion compensated frame rate converter.



The FovealHD convertor has multiple standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD) inputs and outputs (I/O) to enable upconversion, downconversion, cross conversion as well as converting between all common frame rates, Calibre says. In addition, the FoveaHD convertor is equipped with 3G-serial digital interface (SDI) and analog I/O, and it provides motion compensated HD and SD standards conversion at the price of a standard linear video converter, the company says.



“The FoveaHD is a completely new motion compensated standards convertor designed for cost-effective and smooth SD and HD broadcasting,” says Tim Brooksbank, Calibre UK chairman. “Typical applications for FoveaHD include newsgathering, mobile operations, outside broadcasting and live events to studio dubbing and satellite broadcast communications,” he says.



FoveaHD also has powerful image restoration capabilities for archive conversion, a valuable library asset, according to Calibre.



-- Government Video



