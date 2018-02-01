Caesar Sedek Joins Prime Focus Technologies as Security Executive Hire

CULVER CITY, CALIF.—Prime Focus Technologies’ gear is getting a security boost, as Caesar Sedek has been brought on in the role of chief security officer.

Sedek comes to PFT after most recently working at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he led risk assessments, developed security strategies and implemented cybersecurity response programs for content and entertainment industry clients. He has also held information security positions at Warner Bros. Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company.

Sedek will work on continuing to develop security capabilities for PFT products.