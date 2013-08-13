CableLabs Adds Global Members

LOUISVILLE, COLO.—CableLabs has expanded its global member base, adding 14 new members in Europe, Asia and Latin America.



Building on relationships with existing international members, CableLabs now serves over one hundred million cable subscribers. As the market becomes more competitive, it is critical that technology standards become aligned to support and accelerate the continued innovation necessary for the cable industry to meet consumers’ needs.



CableLabs’ global alignment of technologies and strategies will allow technology suppliers to develop and bring to market solutions that scale across cable operators worldwide.



“This expansion further demonstrates CableLabs’ dedication to innovation in the cable industry,” said Phil McKinney, president and CEO of CableLabs. “Collaborating globally on technology standards and strategies will allow CableLabs to accelerate development of truly innovative technologies, bringing them to market faster, more cost effectively and at scale.”



CableLabs adds nine new members in the European region from Cable Europe Labs to join Liberty Global. These include Com Hem (Sweden), Get (Norway), Kabel Deutschland (Germany), LIWEST (Austria), Ono (Spain), Tele Columbus (Germany), YouSee (Denmark), Ziggo (Netherlands) and ZON (Portugal).



“The transition of Cable Europe Labs activities to CableLabs opens doors for cable and technology stakeholders globally,” said Mike Fries, CEO of Liberty Global. “Working together and sharing key learnings from individual markets will enable members and technology suppliers to create innovative solutions to meet the current and future needs of subscribers on a global scale.”



Reflecting the growth in Asia and Latin America CableLabs has also welcomed new members in these regions including J:COM (Japan), PT Link Net (Indonesia), Topway (Shenzhen, China), WASU (Hangzhou, China) and Cablevisión (Argentina).



CableLabs global expansion is built on its existing membership base of cable companies in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.