Cabellero Spanish Media Buys Nine LPTVs

CORAL GABLES, FLA.: Caballero Spanish Media announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire local broadcast stations across Texas and Central California. The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory and other approvals. Following CSM’s acquisition, the local broadcast stations will offer a new portfolio of original Spanish content for the domestic Mexican consumer, including popular and traditional music formats, informative health programming and more. Caballero did not disclose the price paid for the stations, which included the following:



KGBS-CA, Austin, Texas

KGMM-CA, San Antonio, Texas

KMMC-LD, San Francisco

KMMA-CD, San Luis Obispo, Calif.

KZMM-CD, Fresno, Calif.

KMUM-CA, Sacramento, Calif.

KMMD-CD, Salinas/Monterey, Calif.

KMMW-LD, Stockton, Calif.

KQMM-CD, Santa Maria, Calif. with KVMM-CD, Santa Barbara, California to be operated by CSM under a Local Marketing Agreement.