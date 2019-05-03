C-SPAN Launches Merchandise Through Connekt Partnership

NEW YORK—Viewers can now rep C-SPAN with pride, as the 24/7 government-centric network is now offering a variety of branded merchandise through a website that it developed with technology company Connekt.

Connekt seeks to activate smarter TV experiences through ads, content and commerce. In its partnership with C-SPAN, Connek created a website for an online store that sells C-SPAN memorabilia, which includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and mugs as part of the network’s celebration of 40 years on air. There is also specific merchandise for popular C-SPAN shows, like “American History TV,” “BookTV” and “The Washington Journal”; it will also carry the latest C-SPAN publication: “The Presidents: Noted Historians Rank America’s Best—and Worst—Chief Executives.”

Throughout the year, Connekt plans to distribute additional C-SPAN book releases, including “The Senate: An Enduring Foundation of Democracy” and the 2019 Congressional Directory.

See what C-SPAN has to offer at c-spanstore.org.