Harris is celebrating the publication of the BXF 2.0 suite — a move that evolves the way broadcasters and new media organizations share and exchange business data and on-air content across the media workflow.



BXF, or Broadcast eXchange Format, standardizes the exchange of schedule, as-run, content metadata and content transfer instructions between workflow systems, including servers, editors, traffic and billing, sales and scheduling, automation, and digital asset management equipment. The publication of BXF 2.0 marks an important continuation in BXF development and implementation — an effort that began with the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) in 2004, led by Harris CTO Group Lead Chris Lennon.



BXF 2.0 consists of several backward-compatible enhancements to the existing standard, including additional support for sponsored secondary events, re-use of house numbers, enhanced multi-language support and the ability to communicate “aired” events (previous, current and next).



Representing a collaborative effort by some 80 companies and already seeing widespread adoption, BXF is a success story for everyone. BXF 2.0 and future extensions also underscore the vital role SMPTE plays in driving collaboration and standardization in support of new technology advances and creating new revenue opportunities across the digital media ecosystem.



Harris has incorporated the original BXF version into 11 products to date, including ADC and D-Series automation, OSi-Traffic media software and Invenio media asset management.



The updated schema and documents for BXF 2.0 are available at the SMPTE Store under SMPTE 2021.