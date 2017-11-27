Bubble Communications Acquires Vox National Events

PINEWOOD STUDIOS, ENGLAND—PR, marketing and events agency Bubble Communications is expanding its offerings for the pro-audio and production sectors with the acquisition of Vox National Events.

Posy Brewer and Sadie Groom

Vox National Events is the organizer and producer of the Vox Summit, Vox Awards and VoxMas festive party for the voiceover and audio industry. The Vox conference has been around for 20 years, while Vox National Events was established in 2013.

According to the official press release, Posy Brewer, owner of Vox, and Sadie Groom, managing director at Bubble Communications, said that the acquisition will have Bubble taking over for Vox and building on the events to promote the audio industry.