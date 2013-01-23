BTX Opens Fiber-Optics Lab

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. — BTX Technologies opened a new fiber-optics lab in its headquarters in New York. The company has also been designated by Neutrik as a certified assembler fiber house for its opticalCON line of fiber-optic connection systems.



The lab includes automated termination, test equipment and a team of technicians, and BTX’s new fiber capabilities complement its copper assembly and custom plate and panel solutions.



“With the cost of equipment coming down and the increasing ease of termination, fiber has found its place in the A/V market,” said Greg Schwartz, president of BTX Technologies. “By offering a full line of fiber system solutions for high-definition audio and video applications for both broadcast and A/V customers, BTX is continuing our commitment to ‘go beyond distribution.’”



Neutrik’s opticalCON line is based on standard optical LC-Duplex connections and features rugged-body, high-performance fiber contacts and a shutter design to protect against dust and dirt. This group of products provides reliability with fiber-optic system uptime. Assemblies made with opticalCON can only be sold through certified assembler fiber houses, which have completed the required training process.



“BTX is one of our oldest partners, and they’ve been building the highest quality assemblies using Neutrik connectors for over 25 years,” says Peter Milbery, president of Neutrik USA. “It’s their continued attention to detail and excellent customer care that makes them one of our best distributors worldwide.”



